BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of BeiGene worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.85. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 43.48% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

About BeiGene (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.