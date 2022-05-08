Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 474 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.43 on Friday, hitting $170.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,418,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,017. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $7,484,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

