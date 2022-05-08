Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

