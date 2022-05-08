Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,041,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

GOOGL stock traded down $15.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,314.93. 1,985,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,606.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,750.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

