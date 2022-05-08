Benchmark Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.21.
CRUS stock opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
