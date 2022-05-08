Benchmark Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.21.

CRUS stock opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

