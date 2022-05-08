Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.84) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.70 ($74.42).

G24 opened at €59.24 ($62.36) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.63.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

