BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,029 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises about 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $65.85. 3,399,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

