Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 708,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $606.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

