BinaryX (BNX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.77 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $215.51 million and approximately $35.77 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $106.54 or 0.00308003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005831 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00243554 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 132.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

