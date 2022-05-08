Binemon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

