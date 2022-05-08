Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $191.25

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $191.25 and last traded at $191.25, with a volume of 29867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.18.
Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
