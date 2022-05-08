Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $191.25

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $191.25 and last traded at $191.25, with a volume of 29867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

