BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.04. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

