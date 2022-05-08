BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.45 Million

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $515.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.45 million and the lowest is $495.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $501.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,727 shares of company stock worth $9,945,029. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.