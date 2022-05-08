BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

