BitcoinHD (BHD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $776,972.23 and $1.85 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,652,949.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00370520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00554145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039057 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.17 or 1.92042315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.