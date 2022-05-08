BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Capitalization of $592,591.87 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $592,591.87 and approximately $60.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 118.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,643,481 coins and its circulating supply is 5,432,027 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

