BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $71,812.58 and approximately $29,944.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

