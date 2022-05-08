BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $628.62. The company had a trading volume of 725,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,541. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.00 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $706.93 and its 200-day moving average is $817.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

