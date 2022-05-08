Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Decreased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 528.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

BX traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.49. 5,945,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,423. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and sold 1,081,452 shares worth $65,213,258. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

