Blue Apron (APRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

NYSE APRN opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -2.96. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Blue Apron news, CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $34,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg bought 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,386,593 shares in the company, valued at $100,639,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,105 shares of company stock worth $79,301. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 137,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $163,000.

About Blue Apron (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.