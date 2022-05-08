BMO Capital Markets Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $48.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.68.

NYSE EAT opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brinker International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 72,549 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

