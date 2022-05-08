BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Shares Down 0.1%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $40.03. Approximately 57,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 83,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58.

