BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 251,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $22,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

KIE opened at $39.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

