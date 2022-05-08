BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

