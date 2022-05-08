BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $27.66 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 258.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 167,725 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $27,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $95.78 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

