BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $25,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $477.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.56.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

