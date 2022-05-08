BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

MMC stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

