BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE DCF opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:DCF Get Rating ) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

