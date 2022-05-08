Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

BA opened at $148.90 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.34.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

