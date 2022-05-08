Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $76.03 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.