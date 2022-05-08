Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 594.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,176 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after buying an additional 2,500,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,928,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,242,000.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

