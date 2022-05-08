Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after buying an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $10,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,242,000.

NYSE:BDN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

