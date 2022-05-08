Bread (BRD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $204,522.00

Bread (BRD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $11.18 million and $204,522.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,307.27 or 0.99989057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00029616 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

