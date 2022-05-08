Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.15). 75,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 522,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.16).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.20. The company has a market cap of £274.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

Brickability Group Company Profile (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

