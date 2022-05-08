Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.56.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $130.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

