Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 720 ($8.99) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.99) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 983.64 ($12.29).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 811.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 870.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.72).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

