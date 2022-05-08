Brokerages Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will report $48.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $239.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.00 million to $239.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.73 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $323.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 823,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in AvePoint by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

