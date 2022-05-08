Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.95 Million

Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will announce $24.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $24.60 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $20.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $101.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $103.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $115.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMAO shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.42. 37,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $502.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

