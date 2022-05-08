Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.57). Groupon posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 284%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta bought 57,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 1,061,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,103,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Groupon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 147.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,698 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 99.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Groupon by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $492.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

