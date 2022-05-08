Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will post $118.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.80 million to $129.54 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $82.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. 1,991,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,343. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

