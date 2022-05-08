Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.78. TFI International reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.04. 261,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

