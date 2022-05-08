Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

HBAN opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,215,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 158,751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 252,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

