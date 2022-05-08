Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

