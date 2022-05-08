Brokerages Set AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Price Target at $214.50

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLVLY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 332,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.