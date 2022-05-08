Brokerages Set Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) PT at $40.25

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 965,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,867. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 273,512 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 43.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 366,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

