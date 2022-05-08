Brokerages Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Target Price at $6.33

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($6.95) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

