Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $8.96

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,564,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

