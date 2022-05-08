Brokerages Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Price Target at C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE DBM traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.18. 244,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.68. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$9.85. The company has a market cap of C$622.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$618.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

