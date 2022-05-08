Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $18.57

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in eHealth by 116.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $8,328,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth $9,096,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 885,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.37. eHealth has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.35. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

