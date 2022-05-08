Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $49.42

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. 2,146,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,133. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

